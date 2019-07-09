Senate Republican Majority Leader Tommy Norment caused a stir in the Capitol Monday after he filed a bill that would ban the public from bringing guns into local government buildings, something gun-rights groups strongly oppose.
Latest News
Popular on Richmond.com
-
A Hanover-based company that was being investigated by local authorities is now suing its most vocal critics
-
Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar at Willow Lawn is closed; the 5th restaurant chain to exit Richmond
-
MITCHELL, DR. JOSEPH "JOE"
-
Richmond International Airport names new president and CEO
-
Video shows violent family brawl at Disneyland as stunned bystanders try to intervene
RICHMOND, VA –Nicole McMullin has been appointed Marketing Director of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Over the years, Richmond.com has published several data projects using public information.
Here's a sampling of some of those projects.
- Our annual database of state employee salaries was recently updated with 2018-19 data.
- Our salary database of local government employees was recently updated with 2016-17 numbers.
Richmond.com publishes important public notices that may affect the lives of Central Virginians.
We fight for the public's right to know about government actions and information.
- Read important public announcements that may affect your neighborhood.
- Read notices about upcoming trustee sales around the region.
- Read information about local governments seeking bids on projects.