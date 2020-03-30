The Yemeni-American poet Threa Almontaser has won the Walt Whitman Award for best first book. Almontaser’s “The Wild Fox of Yemen” comes out in April 2021.
Presented by the Academy of American Poets, the award includes a six-week residency in Umbria, Italy, and $5,000. In addition, the academy will purchase hundreds of copies of her book and distribute them to members.
“The spirit of Whitman lives in these poems that sing and celebrate a vibrant, rebellious body with all its physical and spiritual entanglements,” award judge Harryette Mullen said in a statement.
The Whitman award was established in 1975 to champion emerging poets. Previous winners include Jenny Xie, Judy Jordan and Chris Llewellyn.
***
Alan Merrill — who co-wrote the song “I Love Rock and Roll” that became a signature hit for fellow rocker Joan Jett — died Sunday in New York of complications from COVID-19, his daughter said. He was 69.
Laura Merrill said on her Facebook account that her father was in good spirits recently. She said she went to a show of his about two weeks ago and had taken a photograph of him for his new album.
Jett scored a major hit with “I Love Rock and Roll” in 1982. Alan Merrill wrote the song for his band The Arrows and recorded it in 1975.
***
Ten days after revealing his diagnosis, “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen is recovering from the coronavirus illness and will be back on Sirius XM radio and TV starting Monday.
“WWHL@Home” will be broadcast from Cohen’s apartment in New York City’s West Village, as had been announced March 20, the same day Cohen said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Guests Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell will appear via video chat.
