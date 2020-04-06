Contractor says work on pipeline underway
BILLINGS, Mont. — A Canadian company said Monday that it had started construction on the long-stalled Keystone XL oil sands pipeline across the U.S.-Canadian border despite calls from tribal leaders and environmentalists to delay the $8 billion project amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesman for TC Energy said work began over the weekend at the border crossing in northern Montana, a remote area with sprawling cattle ranches and wheat fields.
The 1,200-mile pipeline was proposed in 2008 and would carry up to 830,000 barrels of crude daily for transfer to refineries and export terminals on the Gulf of Mexico.
It’s been tied up for years in legal battles and several court challenges are still pending, including one that’s due before a judge next week.
Submarine Delaware welcomed to U.S. fleet
WASHINGTON — The first Navy submarine named after Delaware was officially welcomed to the fleet over the weekend, the U.S. Department of Defense announced.
The USS Delaware, a fast-attack submarine, was commissioned administratively and undertook normal operations Saturday, Navy officials said in a statement.
The submarine is the first Navy vessel to carry the First State’s name in nearly 100 years, officials said.
A public ceremony for the boat had been set for Saturday at the Port of Wilmington, but was canceled last month to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said the Navy is looking to celebrate the vessel publicly in the future, news outlets reported.
Forest fire still fought near Chernobyl plant
KYIV, Ukraine — Emergency teams in Ukraine on Monday continued battling a forest fire in the contaminated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that has raised radiation fears.
Police said they tracked down a person suspected of starting the blaze by setting dry grass on fire in the area. The 27-year-old man said he burned grass “for fun” and then failed to extinguish the fire when the wind caused it to expand quickly.
Two blazes erupted Saturday in the zone around Chernobyl that was sealed after the 1986 explosion at the plant.
The authorities said that radiation levels in the area engulfed by fires substantially exceeded normal levels, but the emergencies service said radiation levels in the capital, Kyiv, about 60 miles south, were within norms.
U.S. seeking to keep Iraqi immigrant in jail
PHOENIX — An Iraqi immigrant who ran a Phoenix driving school and was arrested two months ago should remain jailed until his extradition case is over, federal prosecutors said.
Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, who became a U.S. citizen in 2015, faces allegations that he led an al-Qaida group that fatally shot two police officers in 2006 on the streets of Fallujah. His lawyer has denied the accusations.
A detention hearing for Ahmed was scheduled for Tuesday, though information in online court documents suggested it could be postponed. Lawyers preparing for the hearing filed documents last week over the issue of whether Ahmed should be released while his extradition case plays out.
