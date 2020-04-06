Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus.
Gaga said Monday that the money was raised in seven days and will benefit the World Health Organization. The pop star and Global Citizen also announced “One World: Together At Home,” a televised event aimed at fighting the coronavirus. It will air April 18 at 8 p.m. simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.
The multi-hour TV special, which will also stream live on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more platforms, will include appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli and Maluma. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, who both tested posted for coronavirus, will also take part in the special.
***
Grammy-winning artist Christopher Cross announced on social media Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
The 68-year-old singer-songwriter, best known for the hits “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme,” called the virus “possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”
“I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media,” he wrote on Facebook and Instagram. “But I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is.”
Duran Duran bassist John Taylor, 59, took to Facebook Sunday to announce that he was in recovery from the disease.
Cross and Taylor are the latest musicians to announce a positive test, joining a list that includes John Prine, Jackson Browne and Marianne Faithfull. Jazz musicians Manu Dibango, Bucky Pizzarelli, Ellis Marsalis Jr. and Wallace Roney and Fountains of Wayne singer Adam Schlesinger have all died from the disease.
