Over 1,000 virus cases found on French ship
PARIS — The French navy is investigating how the coronavirus infected more than 1,000 sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, amid growing pressure on government leaders to explain how it could have happened.
The ship, France’s biggest carrier and the flagship of its navy, is undergoing a lengthy disinfection process since returning to its home base in Toulon five days ago.
One person remains in intensive care and some 20 others hospitalized, a navy spokesman said. Two of four U.S. sailors serving aboard the Charles de Gaulle as part of an exchange program also tested positive, according to a U.S. Navy statement.
Housing project where Gray lived demolished
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore public housing project that was home to Freddie Gray, whose death in police custody sparked violent protest, is being torn down.
A wrecking crew is tearing down the six largest buildings of Gilmor Homes, where the 25-year-old was arrested five years ago, The Baltimore Sun reported Friday.
Gray was arrested on April 12, 2015, after police made eye contact with him and another man, both of whom ran. Officers put Gray in a police van, and he told officers several times that he needed medical care. He was taken to a police district station before an ambulance took him to a hospital in critical condition. Gray died at a hospital on April 19. Protests afterward resulted in more than 200 arrests.
U.S., Russian officials discuss arms control
MOSCOW — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed arms control and other issues Friday as Moscow has signaled readiness to include some of its latest nuclear weapons in the last remaining arms control pact between the countries if Washington accepts the Kremlin’s offer to extend it.
Pompeo said that any future arms control talks must be based on President Donald Trump’s vision for a trilateral arms control agreement that includes China along with the U.S. and Russia, the State Department said. The New START arms control treaty expires in February 2021.
Virus testing of migrants criticized
GUATEMALA CITY — The Trump administration’s failure to test all but a small percentage of detained immigrants for the novel coronavirus may be helping it spread through the United States’ sprawling system of detention centers and then to Central America and elsewhere aboard deportation flights, migrants’ advocates said Friday.
More than 1,600 people deported from the United States to Guatemala over the last month were allowed to go home and into voluntary, unenforced quarantine. Fears are rising that it may have seeded the Central American nation with an untold number of undetected cases.
