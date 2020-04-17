Taylor Swift said Friday that she is canceling all her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those was a July performance that would have opened SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams franchises in Inglewood, Calif. Swift would have become the first woman to open an NFL stadium, organizers said.
Swift’s U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year, explaining that tickets for those shows “will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders.” The dates for her 2021 shows will be announced this year.
Those seeking refunds for Swift’s “Lover Fest” U.S. tour dates will be available starting May 1, subject to Ticketmaster terms.
Two television doctors — Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil — are finding themselves trying to explain comments they made about coronavirus restrictions during appearances on Fox News Channel this week.
Mehmet Oz says he misspoke while talking to Fox’s Sean Hannity when he said reopening schools was an “appetizing opportunity” despite the pandemic. Oz said he realized his comments had confused and upset people, and that was never his intention.
Phil McGraw, who appeared on Laura Ingraham’s show Thursday, received social media heat for comparing virus deaths to those caused by swimming pool and auto accidents. In an online message posted Friday, McGraw said the examples he used were bad because they were not contagious diseases.
This year’s San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled due to coronavirus-related restrictions around large gatherings. Organizers say they are planning for the festival to return in July 2021.
The annual confab was scheduled to take place July 23-26 in and around the city’s convention center.
