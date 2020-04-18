Storms may bring tornadoes to South
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Severe weather is again in the forecast for the Deep South a week after tornadoes killed at least 36 people in the region.
“Numerous severe storms appear likely Sunday from east Texas to South Carolina,” said the National Weather Service.
Forecasters said several strong tornadoes may occur from parts of northeastern Louisiana into central and southern Mississippi and Alabama Sunday afternoon and evening. A swath of damaging winds and a continued tornado threat will also extend across Georgia and parts of South Carolina through Sunday night.
Holy Fire ceremony held in empty church
JERUSALEM — A small group of Christian clerics celebrated the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Saturday as the coronavirus pandemic prevented worshippers from taking part in the ancient ritual.
They entered the Edicule, a chamber built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was buried and rose from the dead after being crucified. They emerged with candles lit by a fire that the faithful view as a divine message. The source of the flame is a closely guarded secret.
In previous years, the church would be packed with pilgrims. The ceremony, along with other events in the Holy Week leading up to Orthodox Easter, was scaled back in line with a ban on public gatherings.
3 Indian soldiers killed in attack in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India — Rebels fighting against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir attacked a paramilitary post on Saturday, killing three soldiers and wounding two others, an Indian official said.
At least two militants on a motorbike opened gunfire at the post in the northwestern Sopore area on Saturday, an Indian paramilitary spokesman said. Three soldiers were killed on the spot and two others were wounded.
No rebel group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Despite a stringent lockdown by authorities to combat the coronavirus, India has continued its counterinsurgency operations across Kashmir. Militants also have not ceased their attacks on government forces and alleged government informants.
About 25 people killed in east Congo flooding
BENI, Congo — About 25 people have been killed by flooding in eastern Congo, a local official said Saturday.
The administrator of Uvira territory in South Kivu province, Kiza Muhato, said the search for bodies was continuing.
Muhato said about 45 other people were injured and about 3,500 homes were destroyed when the Mulongwe river flooded in Uvira city on Friday.
Oceans warmest on record, scientists say
BOSTON — The world’s seas are simmering, with record-high temperatures spurring worry among forecasters that the global warming effect may generate a chaotic year of extreme weather ahead.
Parts of the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans all hit the record books for warmth last month, according to the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information. “The entire tropical ocean is above average,” said Michelle L’Heureux, a forecaster at the U.S. Climate Prediction Center.
