U.S., Mexico, Canada to keep borders shut
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Monday that it is extending travel and asylum restrictions along the U.S. border for at least one more month, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security, announced that Mexico and Canada have agreed to keep the suspension on nonessential travel in place for another 30 days.
“As President [Donald] Trump stated last week, border control, travel restrictions and other limitations remain critical to slowing the spread and allowing the phased opening of the country,” he said in a statement.
Hanukkah stabbing suspect not fit for trial
NEW YORK — A man accused of stabbing five people at a suburban New York Hanukkah celebration last year is not mentally fit to stand trial, a judge ruled in a decision made public Monday.
Grafton Thomas is charged in an attack at a rabbi’s home on Dec. 28 that left five people wounded in Monsey, an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York. The most critically wounded victim, Josef Neumann, 72, died three months after the attack.
Judge Cathy Siebel wrote that Thomas should be committed to a treatment facility for no more than four months to determine if he can reach “the capacity to permit criminal proceedings to go forward against him.”
The ruling only applies to Thomas’ trial for federal hate crimes. He’s also been indicted on state charges including attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty.
Putin, Maduro discuss ties during pandemic
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro discussed cooperation between the two countries amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
In the call, Maduro thanked Putin for the support Moscow is providing to Venezuela during the crisis, including a shipment of tests for the virus, the statement said.
Both presidents hailed the global OPEC+ deal to pump less crude oil in a bid to limit a crash in prices that has been straining some countries’ economies, and “noted the importance” of Putin’s idea to create “green corridors” for supplies of medications, food and equipment that would be “free of trade wars and sanctions” during the coronavirus crisis.
29 Afghan troops die in Taliban attack wave
KABUL, Afghanistan — A wave of Taliban attacks on checkpoints across Afghanistan has killed 29 members of the security forces, officials said Monday.
The Taliban, who have not claimed responsibility for the attacks, and President Ashraf Ghani’s government in Kabul are exchanging prisoners as part of a peace deal signed by the U.S. and the Taliban at the end of February in Doha, Qatar.
The release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 government officials held captive by the insurgents is a condition of the U.S.-Taliban deal.
At the heart of most of the talks, say Taliban and U.S. officials, is the demand for a reduction of violence. The Taliban have not been attacking U.S. and NATO troops since the agreement was signed but have struck Afghan forces in outlying areas. Washington wants a reduction in those attacks.
