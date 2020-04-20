Warner Bros. is delaying a batch of theatrical releases including “The Batman” and “The Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”
The studio said Monday that “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson will be delayed four months to October 2021, while “The Sopranos” film will be pushed from September 2020 to a March 2021 release.
Many studios have shuffled release dates due to both shuttered productions and the closure of movie theaters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
This year also lost the Will Smith drama “King Richard,” which has been moved back a year to November 2021, and a biographical drama about Black Panthers activist Fred Hampton set for August that now has no release date. Baz Luhrmann’s yet-to-be-titled Elvis film that Tom Hanks was shooting in Australia when he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 was delayed a month to November 2021.
But Warner Bros. has not abandoned summer 2020 entirely. It still has Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” dated for July 17 and “Wonder Woman 1984,” which was pushed back from June, for an Aug. 14 release.
***
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they call “distorted, false or invasive” stories.
Prince Harry and Meghan told The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror in a letter that they won’t “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion.” Their representative released a copy of the letter on Monday.
***
Country star Brad Paisley wants to raise a glass to friends, family and frontline workers in the middle of the pandemic, so just send him a text.
With the release of his new single “No I in Beer,” which originated in 2018 with co-writer Kelley Lovelace, Paisley been surprising people on videoconference calls to share in a virtual happy hour.
“It’s literally a rallying cry,” he said. “It’s a fight song.”
