FBI probing blaze at Missouri Islamic center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to a fire that badly damaged an Islamic center in southeastern Missouri and that coincided with the start of a holy month for Muslims.
Richard Quinn, the special agent in charge of the St. Louis Division, announced the award Friday, hours after the fire broke out early that morning at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. Twelve to 15 people were evacuated and escaped injury. Fire Chief Travis Hollis said the damage to the building was extensive.
The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group, said the fire began at the front door of the building. CAIR noted the timing of the blaze — Thursday night — was the beginning of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast and pray.
Russian cargo ship reaches space station
MOSCOW — A Russian cargo ship docked with the International Space Station, delivering more than 2.5 tons of food, fuel, equipment for experiments and other supplies on Saturday.
The uncrewed Russian Progress 75 freighter had launched on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome spaceport in Kazakhstan on Friday evening.
It arrived at the space station, some 250 miles above Earth, after a journey that lasted 3 hours and 20 minutes.
Three people aboard the ISS — NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner — were on hand to help with its arrival.
Navy destroyer now has 33 COVID-19 cases
WASHINGTON — The Navy reported that the number of sailors aboard the USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 on Friday to 33 on Saturday.
The destroyer with its crew of 350 are off the Pacific coast of South America. Its current mission is related to U.S. counter-drug activities. In a statement issued Saturday, the Navy said an embarked medical team was testing the Kidd’s crew. Two sailors have been evacuated to the United States. Meanwhile, officials say those aboard the Kidd are wearing masks and other personal protective equipment.
The Kidd is the second Navy ship at sea to report an outbreak of the coronavirus. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt has reported more than 850 cases of infection among its nearly 5,000 crew members. Most of its crew has been moved ashore to quarantine on Guam.
Thousands protest Israeli coalition deal
TEL AVIV, Israel — Several thousand Israelis rallied Saturday to demonstrate against a unity government deal reached last week that leaves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in power as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges.
The protesters oppose having Netanyahu as prime minister as long as he is a criminal suspect. He is scheduled to face trial next month on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.
The protest filled central Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square, although demonstrators maintained distance from each other in line with coronavirus rules.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.