Harold Reid, who sang bass for the Grammy-winning country group the Statler Brothers, died Friday in his hometown of Staunton after a long battle with kidney failure. He was 80.
The Statler Brothers frequently sang backup for country icon Johnny Cash. Some of their biggest hits included 1965’s “Flowers on the Wall” and 1970’s “Bed of Rose’s.” Harold Reid was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He was also a comedian.
Reid and three boyhood friends — Lew DeWitt, Phil Balsley and Joe McDorman — formed the Four-Star Quartet in 1948. The group, later known as the Kingsmen, sang mostly gospel music. McDorman quit and was replaced by Don Reid, Harold’s younger brother. DeWitt once said the group changed its name again because several better-known acts were billed as the Kingsmen. The new name came from a box of Statler tissue, he said.
The quartet switched to country music in 1964, after meeting Cash and joining his road show.
Over the next two decades, the Statlers won three Grammy Awards and were named top vocal groups nine times by the Country Music Association.
***
The original cast members of “Parks and Recreation” are getting back to work for a coronavirus-related fundraising special.
Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman and Adam Scott are among the sitcom’s stars to be featured in the half-hour special airing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on NBC. Contributions will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
***
Nickelodeon’s annual Kids’ Choice Awards will air Saturday with host Victoria Justice, former star of the channel’s shows “Zoey 101” and “Victorious.”
Stars appearing from isolation, and possibly getting doused in slime, include Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres and BTS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.