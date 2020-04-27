Win an acting lesson from Patrick Stewart. Record a song with Sting. Hang out with rockers The Strokes. Have a virtual coffee with Hillary Rodham Clinton.
Those are just some of the offerings in an online auction presented by famed auction house Sotheby’s using Google Meet video calls. The auctions will be held May 1-8 and will benefit the International Rescue Committee’s efforts to combat COVID-19. Bidding starts at $50 on each, and there are no minimums.
Other experiences being auctioned include a video conversation with Sacha Baron Cohen or Apollo 9 astronaut Russell Schweickart, coffee or tea with former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, a coaching session with business adviser and author Tim Ferriss and conversations with decorator Jacques Grange and with David Miliband, former British foreign secretary.
***
Though college students have seen their in-person graduations canceled or scaled back, one organization is promising to celebrate the Class of 2020 with a virtual all-star celebration featuring Eva Longoria, Andrew Yang, Liam Payne and more.
Her Campus, a website geared to women in college, is putting on an online ceremony it’s calling “I’m Still Graduating” on May 15 that will feature speeches and performances from luminaries, as well as words from select graduates. Students can also create their own graduation page and upload photo memories, and a minute-long video to share with family and friends.
Others participating include Tamron Hall, Kenneth Cole, Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin and tennis legend Billie Jean King.
***
A documentary portrait of Michelle Obama titled “Becoming” will premiere on Netflix on May 6, the streaming company announced Monday.
The film, described as “an intimate look” into the former first lady’s life, chronicles her 34-city book tour in 2018-19 for her best-selling memoir “Becoming.”
