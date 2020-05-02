Oprah Winfrey keeps updated with the coronavirus news, but she has often focused her attention more on the positive “acts of valor” while being on lockdown during the pandemic.
During the Call to Unite 24-hour livestream global relief event that began Friday evening, the media mogul said she wants people to digest daily information wisely. She was among 200 participants including former President Bill Clinton and Julia Roberts to take part in Call to Unite, which ended Saturday evening. The event was initiated to help inspire people to endure and overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
Clinton delivered an encouraging message that “we can get through this together.” Roberts read a “Rescue the Princess” children’s book in one video.
Members of the Grammy-winning rock band Portugal. The Man are stepping into a banned book controversy in their Alaska home town.
After the board at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District in Palmer voted 5-2 on April 22 to remove five classics used for high school English elective courses including F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” and Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” the band announced it would buy the books for any student or parent who wanted them.
The other two books are “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison and “The Things They Carried” by Tim O’Brien.
Character actor Sam Lloyd, who played recurring character Ted Buckland on the sitcom “Scrubs,” has died at the age of 56. A representative for Lloyd, who had been diagnosed with a brain tumor caused by lung cancer in 2019, confirmed his death to Entertainment Weekly on Friday.
The nephew of “Back to the Future” star Christopher Lloyd appeared in over 60 films and TV series during his three-decade career, including “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family” and “The Middle,” according to IMDb. He leaves behind wife Vanessa and son Weston.
