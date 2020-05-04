The Joe Exotic phenomenon keeps growing, with Nicolas Cage to star in a TV miniseries about the wild animal owner made famous by the “Tiger King” docuseries. The TV series is the first for Cage, who’s played a range of characters in such movies as “Leaving Las Vegas,” for which he won an Oscar, “Moonstruck” and “National Treasure.”
Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios are among the producers of the limited, eight-part project. It’s based on the Texas Monthly magazine article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” by Leif Reigstad. Dan Laguna, who with producer Paul Young optioned the article, will write and executive produce the series, which will be seeking a distribution deal soon.
Netflix’s “Tiger King” has made Joe Exotic an object of fascination and controversy. He is now known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage and is serving a federal prison sentence for his conviction in a murder-for-hire plot and for animal abuse.
***
Freed from the constraints of life as full-time royals — and enmeshed in a feud with Britain’s tabloid press — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, plan to tell their story in a book penned by sympathetic journalists.
Harper Collins U.K. said Monday that it will publish “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” in Britain and the Commonwealth on Aug. 11.
The book will be published in the U.S. the same day by HarperCollins-owned Dey Street Books. It is written by Harper’s Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie and Elle magazine royal correspondent Carolyn Durand.
***
Country star Dwight Yoakam married his longtime fiancee, Emily Joyce, in a wedding in Santa Monica, Calif., in March that had fewer than 10 attendees seated at least 6 feet from each other.
The couple waited to announce the wedding out of respect to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first marriage for Yoakam, a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actor.
