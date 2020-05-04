By any other name
While world famous, the Kermit that the United States knows has at times gone by different names across the world. In Spain, he goes by La Rana Gustavo, or sometimes just Gustavo. In France and Germany he retained “Kermit” with “the Frog” being translated into their respective languages. The same is true of many other counties. Until 2011, when Disney made an effort to unify his name as “Kermit” in Latin America, he was La Rana René in Spanish speaking countries and Caco o Sapo in Portuguese speaking Brazil.
Muppet characters Gonzo (from left), Miss Piggy, Kermit, Floyd Walter and Scooter appear in a scene from “Muppets Most Wanted.”
On May 9, 1955, Kermit, along with thousands of other tadpoles, was born in a swamp in the Deep South. Becoming the first of his family to venture forth into the world, he would go on to become a world famous frog. There is some contention on the exact day of his birth being marked as the day he debuted on the show “Sam and Friends” versus the fictional backstory of the character. Either way, Kermit, has cemented himself as a mainstay of children’s programing for 65 years, appearing on the “Sesame Street” premier in 1969, as a star in “The Muppets Show” and Muppet movies as well as multiple TV talk shows, books, commercials and even performing a couple hit singles.
Disney acquisition Henson and Disney’s Michael Eisner began discussing the purchase of the Jim Henson Production Co. in 1989. However, the deal never happened after Henson’s death the following year. The company was taken over by Henson’s family and a decade later was sold to a German media company, which included the rights to the “Sesame Street” characters and the Muppets. The new ownership was short lived. Late in 2000, facing financial trouble, the company sold the rights to the “Sesame Street” characters to the Sesame Workshop. Then in 2003, two years after putting the other portion of the Jim Henson Co. holdings up for sale, they were reacquired by the Henson family. Finally, in 2004, Disney bought the rights to “The Muppets” properties. The acquisition did not include the “Sesame Street” characters. Despite the new ownership, Disney agreed to allow “Sesame Street” to continue using old segments featuring Kermit and use of the term “Muppets” to refer to the “Sesame Street” characters.
Changing hands Kermit was operated by Henson from the character’s inception until Henson’s death in 1990. His last performance was on “The Arsenio Hall Show” promoting a new Muppets attraction at Disney World. After his death, Steve Whitmire took over the role of Kermit. Whitmire started working on “The Muppet Show” in 1978 and worked on most major projects for the Henson company. He played Kermit until 2016 when he was dismissed from the company after disagreements with them. Following Whitmire’s dismissal it was announced in 2017 that Matt Vogel would be taking over the role of Kermit. Vogel began working on “Sesame Street” in 1996 and started working with The Muppets Studio in 2008.
Sesame Street and The Muppets “Sesame Street” has become a juggernaut of children’s educational programming and owes its success in part to Henson’s Muppets. The show used extensive research to establish its programing, focusing on educational objectives that provide clear and measurable outcomes. During initial testing Muppets and actors shared little screen time together, but research found that kids’ attention was highest while the Muppets were on screen and waned when there were none. This lead to the creation of Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird as two Muppets that actors would interact with. Kermit would make frequent appearances on “Sesame Street,” but was not owned by the Sesame Workshop. Henson opted to retain his ownership of the Muppets in lieu of a performance fee. While the Muppets were now a fixture on “Sesame Street,” they also continued to be featured on multiple television spots including during the first season of “Saturday Night Live.” Henson pitched a new adult-oriented version of the Muppets to television networks in the early 1970s, but was initially turned down by U.S. networks. However, a British network agreed to produce “The Muppet Show,” which featured Kermit as the host. The show would be syndicated in the United States and go on to win multiple Emmy Awards and enable Henson to create multiple films, starting with “The Muppet Movie” in 1979.
Between years “Sesame Street,” which debuted in 1969, would cement Kermit as an iconic character, but in the preceding years he was already establishing himself, making appearances on the “Tonight Show” and multiple television specials, as well as commercial work. At the time his character design was still not fully frog-like, despite being referred to as one. According to Henson, Kermit officially became a frog in 1971 with the debut of “The Frog Prince,” as part of series of Muppet specials.
Making friends Before Kermit became a household name he, and his creator Jim Henson, debuted on WRC-TV out of Washington on a show called “Sam and Friends” in 1955. The show ran twice daily in five-minute spots and was created by Henson and Jane Nebel, who eventually became husband and wife. Many of the “Sam and Friends” episodes were not recorded and have been lost. Kermit at the time was more akin to a lizard than a frog and was a side character to Sam, a humanoid character that was the star of the show. The final episode of “Sam and Friends” aired Dec. 15, 1961.
Jim Henson posed for a photo with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy in 1978. Henson operated Kermit from his debut until Henson’s death in 1990.
