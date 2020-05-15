Earthquake damages highway in Nevada
LAS VEGAS — The cracked main highway between Las Vegas and Reno reopened Friday, 10 hours after a predawn magnitude 6.5 earthquake that a researcher called the largest to strike the remote area of western Nevada in 65 years.
No injuries were reported, but officials said goods tumbled from market shelves, sidewalks heaved and storefront windows cracked shortly after 4 a.m. People from Salt Lake City to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt the quake.
Nevada Highway Patrol photos showed cracks on U.S. 95 before crews repaired them about 35 miles west of Tonopah.
It was centered about 4.7 miles deep, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and dozens of aftershocks were recorded.
Jordan warns Israel over annexation plans
BRUSSELS — Jordan’s king warned Israel of a “massive conflict” if it proceeds with plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank, as European Union foreign ministers agreed on Friday to step up diplomatic efforts to try to head off such a move.
Israel has vowed to annex Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley, which could spell the end of the long-stalled peace process by making it virtually impossible to establish a viable Palestinian state.
President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, which overwhelmingly favors Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians, gave a green light to annexation, but most of the rest of the international community is strongly opposed.
Retired pope suggests honor for predecessor
ROME — Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI has honored St. John Paul II on the centenary of his birth and floated the idea that he should be called “the Great,” as only two other popes have been.
John Paul’s longtime secretary, Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, held a press conference in Krakow, Poland, on Friday to present a letter by Benedict, which was released to the media in a half-dozen languages. John Paul was born 100 years ago this coming Monday.
Pope Francis canonized John Paul II in 2014.
The 5th Century Pope Leo I and the 6th century Pope Gregory are the only pontiffs who have been declared “the Great.”
LA ordered to relocate thousands of homeless
LOS ANGELES — A federal judge on Friday order Los Angeles city and county to move thousands of homeless people living near freeways, saying their health is at risk from pollution and the coronavirus.
Judge David O. Carter issued a preliminary injunction requiring relocation of an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people camping near freeway ramps and under overpasses and bridges. The order would take effect on May 22.
The injunction was issued in a lawsuit filed by the LA Alliance for Human Rights that accused officials in greater Los Angeles of failing to address the homelessness crisis.
Wildfire damages homes in Florida
NAPLES, Fla. — At least seven homes and 23 other structures have been destroyed by a massive wildfire that continues to burn in southwest Florida east of Naples, officials said Friday.
Florida Forest Service incident commander John Kern said the 8,663-acre wildfire was about 40% contained.
