Dennis Quaid has the right stuff to get through the quarantine.
“I’m an actor,” the 66-year-old star said last week from his home in Los Angeles. “I’m used to going months without work.”
Despite not being able to show up on set, Quaid is keeping busy these days, launching a new podcast, “The Dennissance,” in which he interviews famous friends like Billy Ray Cyrus and Billy Bush. In the process, he reveals a lot from his own life, including his cocaine addiction.
“I feel like if I’m asking my guests to be personal, I have to do the same,” Quaid said. “I give my guests complete editorial control. That way they can just relax. Talk shows can be nerve-wracking.”
***
Michelle Obama was joined by a famous fellow reader Monday on her popular online series “Mondays With Michelle Obama.”
The former first lady first read “The Giraffe Problem,” by Jory John and Lane Smith. Then she was joined by Barack Obama as they took turns — the former president even barked at one point — on Julia Sarcone-Roach’s “A Bear Ate Your Sandwich.”
Michelle Obama has been reading midday Monday for the past several weeks in support of families with small children at home during the pandemic.
***
“This Is Us” stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley will host NBC’s Red Nose Day special to raise money and awareness for children in need.
The network’s sixth annual event, airing 9-11 p.m. Thursday, will include musical performances, sketches and short films. Artists will include Julia Roberts, John Legend, Bryan Cranston, Kelly Clarkson, Paul Rudd, One Republic, Steve Martin, 5 Seconds of Summer, Sarah Silverman, Ray Romano, Sam Smith and James Taylor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.