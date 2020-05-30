Forbes magazine, which once declared Kylie Jenner a billionaire on its cover, says she no longer deserves the title, but Jenner is pushing back.
Forbes said in a story posted Friday that an examination of financial filings after the reality star and beauty mogul sold a majority share in her cosmetics company revealed that Jenner’s worth was inflated. Jenner sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty early this year in a deal valued at $1.2 billion.
“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the magazine said. “Forbes now thinks that Kylie Jenner, even after pocketing an estimated $340 million after taxes from the sale, is not a billionaire.”
Jenner’s attorney says the story is “filled with outright lies.”
***
The world paused and, for the first time in his life, Ricky Martin felt anxiety. From his home in Los Angeles, where he worked with his foundation to get protective gear and food to hospitals and people in Puerto Rico and beyond, he followed the pandemic news and tried to hide his distress from his family.
“I had never suffered from anxiety, and I left home when I was 12 [to join boy-band Menudo]. I have seen things, I have lived, but this is a new level, this is a new monster and, to top it all, it is invisible,” Martin said via Zoom. “I spent two weeks with a poker face so my family wouldn’t be affected, but finally I was able to raise my head and say, ‘Eh, something very good has to come out of this, get creative,’ ” he said.
The result is “Pausa,” a surprise EP that features four new songs and includes collaborations by Sting (singing in Spanish,) Carla Morrison, Diego El Cigala and Pedro Capó, as well as the previously released singles “Cántalo,” with Residente and Bad Bunny, and “Tiburones.” It is the first part of a bigger project that will follow with “Play” — hence his use of the hashtag #PausaPlay in social media.
Martin’s 2020 agenda still includes a tour with Enrique Iglesias in September.
