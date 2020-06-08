Attorneys representing Britain’s Prince Andrew say they’ve been assured by the U.S. Department of Justice that he is not a target in the investigation of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The firm, Blackfords LLP, said U.S. authorities requested the help of the son of Queen Elizabeth II for the first time in January after having investigated Epstein for 16 years. He has offered three times to do so — contrary to the statements of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the firm said.
The firm issued the unusual statement after reports that American authorities had formally requested that Andrew answer questions on the matter. He categorically denies wrongdoing and has repeatedly insisted that he was willing to cooperate with U.S. authorities.
Andrew has flatly denied he had sex with a teenager who says she was trafficked by Epstein. The woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has said Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001, when she was 17.
She said Epstein flew her around the world on private planes to have sex with powerful men.
Epstein killed himself in a U.S. jail last summer as he awaited trial.
Netflix has Spike Lee’s latest film ready to debut Friday. Four veterans travel back to Vietnam to try to find the remains of their squad leader in this film that traverses decades and genres. Full of complex ideas, “Da 5 Bloods” is guaranteed to enlighten and provoke. Case in point? He’s made one of the veterans (Delroy Lindo) a Donald Trump supporter.
Over the last two years, Norah Jones has held monthly recording sessions with various musicians to create epic singles instead of a full album. The result of those gatherings, along with unreleased songs from her 2019 project, make up “ Pull Me Up Off the Floor ” — a new 11-track album coming out Friday. Jones produced nine of the songs alone and wrote seven of the tracks by herself. Collaborators include Jeff Tweedy, Emily Fiskio and Sarah Oda.
