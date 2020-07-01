The Confederate statues on Monument Avenue rose in the 19th and 20th centuries as whites reasserted their authority in Southern states and eliminated gains that African Americans had made.
After the Civil War, Congress required Virginia and other Southern states — as conditions of being readmitted to the union — to set up new governments and pass new state constitutions. In Virginia, 25 African American men served as delegates to the convention that established the Underwood Constitution. (It was named for John Curtiss Underwood, a judge from New York who served as the convention’s president.)
The Underwood Constitution was ratified by voters in 1869. It allowed most men to vote (if they hadn’t played key roles in the Confederacy) and established Virginia’s first statewide system of public schools. Between 1869 and 1890, about 100 African American men served in the General Assembly, according to Virginia’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission. In 1890, Republican John Mercer Langston briefly became Virginia’s first African American to serve in Congress.
But after Reconstruction — the initial period of rebuilding the union after the war — Virginia and other Southern states imposed Jim Crow laws and rewrote constitutions to strip away gains for African Americans. In 1902, Virginia imposed a new constitution that included poll taxes and literacy tests, which barred most Blacks and many poor whites from voting. According to the Library of Virginia, the number of eligible African American voters fell from about 147,000 in 1901 to about 10,000 by 1905.
At the same time, the Confederacy-glorifying Lost Cause narrative was rising. And so were statues that honored its leaders.
In 1890, the Robert E. Lee statue was unveiled on Monument Avenue. In 1907, the J.E.B. Stuart and Jefferson Davis monuments appeared. The Stonewall Jackson statue followed in 1919, with the Matthew Fontaine Maury monument rising in 1929.
Together, these statues elevated the white Southern perspective, undermined the African American experience and cemented Richmond’s legacy as the capital of the Confederacy.
In 1996, Richmond native Arthur Ashe, the humanitarian and tennis legend, broke Monument Avenue’s color barrier. Soon, he might stand alone.
