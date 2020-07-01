J.E.B. Stuart An animated portrayal of Stuart in full military glory was the theme for British-American sculptor Frederick Moynihan. Changing the tone of the avenue, it was unveiled at the beginning of a Confederate reunion on May 30, 1907, at Lombardy Street and Monument.
Robert E. Lee French sculptor Marius Jean Antonin Mercié won the commission for a serene sculpture of Lee on horseback. To assure a realistic portrayal, he had access to Lee’s spurs, hat, boots and death mask. It was unveiled on May 29, 1890, at Allen Avenue and Mon- ument. (It sits on state ground.)
Jefferson Davis The multicolumned monument of the Confederate president was unveiled at Davis Avenue and Monument on June 3, 1907, only four days after Stuart. Richmond sculptor Edward Valentine agreed to work within a limited budget after two previous sculptors submitted extravagant designs. (Davis was pulled down in June 2020.)
Thomas J. ‘Stonewall’ Jackson A painstakingly accurate portrayal of the Confederate hero won the commission for Richmond sculptor Frederick William Sievers. It was unveiled on Oct. 11, 1919, at the Boulevard (now Arthur Ashe Boulevard) and Monument.
Matthew Fontaine Maury The scientist whose peacetime endeavors were more significant than his Civil War exploits became the second Sievers statue on Monument. The giant globe recognizes the mapping of ocean currents. It was unveiled on Nov. 11, 1929, at Belmont Avenue and Monument.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.