Becoming commonplace Early celebrations were limited in scale and usually included readings of the Declaration of Independence, parades and bonfires. It wouldn’t become a major nationwide celebration until after the War of 1812. And it wouldn’t be until 1870 that Independence Day would become a federal holiday. In 1941, Congress approved holiday pay for all federal employees on Independence Day.
Innate contradiction While the Constitution states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” Thomas Jefferson, the principal author, himself was a slaveholder. Additionally, language was struck for the first draft of the Constitution that admonished the slave trade before its approval. “The sunlight that brought life and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth (of) July is yours, not mine,” Frederick Douglass said.
Pride while divided When the Civil War broke out in 1861, both the Union and the Confederacy saw themselves as carrying on the legacy of the founding documents. One side said they were preserving the union created by the Founding Fathers, and other claimed the right to overthrow a tyrannical government that brought about the revolution. The close of the Civil War in 1865 also brought the ratification of the 13th Amendment in December 1865 that formally abolished slavery and indentured servitude in the United States.
Yesterday, being the anniversary of American Independence, was celebrated here with a festivity and ceremony becoming the occasion. I am too old to delight in pretty descriptions, if I had a talent for them, otherwise a picture might be drawn, which would please the fancy of a Whig, at least. ... In the evening, I was walking about the streets for a little fresh air and exercise, and was surprised to find the whole city lighting up their candles at the windows. I walked most of the evening, and I think it was the most splendid illumination I ever saw; a few surly houses were dark; but the lights were very universal. Considering the lateness of the design and the suddenness of the execution, I was amazed at the universal joy and alacrity that was discovered, and at the brilliancy and splendour of every part of this joyful exhibition. I had forgot the ringing of bells all day and evening, and the bonfires in the streets, and the fireworks played off.
Marking the day While July 4 is celebrated today as the founding day of the United States, it is not completely accurate. The American Revolution had begun over a year earlier in April 1775, and the Continental Congress declared independence on July 2, 1776, not on the 4th, which is when the document received final approval. All 13 colonies, with New York being the last, approved the act of Congress on July 9 and, on July 19, Congress ordered the declaration to be signed. The document itself was not signed until Aug. 2, 1776, and some who had been in attendance during the convention signed the document even later than that; a couple never did. July 4 was the date included on the written version of the document when it was signed. Additionally, the first copies of the Declaration, called Dunlap Broadsides (below), were circulated with the July 4, 1776, date.
Fireworks, parades and food The United States celebrates July 4 with a multitude of festivities. Some traditions, such as fireworks and parades in nearly every town and city nationwide, have been featured since the earliest Independence Day celebrations. Historically, some major public works projects such as railroads announced their openings on July 4 to coincide with the holiday. Today, other kinds of events — such as Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York City — have become a fixture of the holiday.
Celebrating independence The declaration of independence on July 2, 1776, was not a day of jubilation nor were the subsequent weeks until its signing in August. The document amounted to treason, and the first celebrations for the birth of the United States would not happen until the following year as noted by John Adams in letters to his daughter Abigail on July 5, 1777, from Philadelphia:
Flags, fireworks, parades and cookouts are all fixtures of Independence Day events. As the largest secular holiday in the United States, it celebrates the founding of this country and the signing of the Declaration of Independence, although independence was not declared on July 4, 1776, nor is it the day the document was actually signed. Nonetheless, July 4 holds a unique place as a joyous occasion to mark the things that make the United States the United States.
Bill of rights Dec. 15, 1791 Where the Constitution focused on the structures of the government, the Bill of Rights was designed to address protections for individuals. Introduced by James Madison during the first federal Congress, the bill initially had 17 amendments and was cut down to 12 by the Senate. The 12 amendments adopted by Congress were sent out to the states on Oct. 2, 1789, by President George Washington. Ten of the amendments, which we now know formally as the Bill of Rights, were ratified by three-fourths of the states on Dec. 15, 1791. The 10 amendments guarantee individual civil rights and liberties, including freedom of speech, press and religion as well as due process. They also designate nonexplicit federal powers as powers of the states.
Constitution Sept. 17, 1787 In May 1787, a Constitutional Convention was convened to revise the Articles of Confederation, as the newly created country was struggling under the limited powers granted by the articles. Originally, the goal was to revise the articles, but the convention ended up drafting a completely new document over the summer in Philadelphia. Signed on Sept. 17, 1787, the newly established Constitution created a government described by seven articles. The articles established the three branches of the new federal government and the relationship between the federal government and the states’ governments. They declared the document to be the supreme law and outlined the process to amend and ratify the document.
Declaration of independence July 4, 1776 The principal founding document of the United States of America was drafted by Thomas Jefferson and altered by Benjamin Franklin and John Adams before being submitted to congress on July 2, 1776. It was approved that day in a sober setting as congress understood that the document was an act of high treason against the British Crown. The declaration had additional minor alternations or deletions until the morning of the 4th when it was officially adopted. While not a legally binding document, the Constitution outlines the rights of the 13 colonies and the announcement of the creation of a new country. It outlines 27 complaints leveled at King George III that served as the formal justification for rebelling against the crown. “That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States.”
The founding documents
