Parents, 2 kids among 5 killed in N.C. crashes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina couple and their two daughters were among five people killed in a chain of car crashes started by a speeding driver, according to police and a newspaper report.
State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce told The Charlotte Observer that police would release victims’ names after troopers complete their investigation of Friday night’s crashes on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte.
However, a relative of the four family members killed in one of the collisions identified them as Matthew and Andrea Obester and their daughters, 7-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Elizabeth, the newspaper reported.
The chain of crashes started with a driver speeding at over 100 mph whose vehicle hit a box truck, which veered into oncoming traffic on the interstate and struck an SUV carrying the four family members, police said. The box truck then hit another car, killing one of the occupants and critically injuring another.
On Saturday morning, a trooper who went to the crash site to shut down the highway again was critically injured when a driver struck his car, which hit the trooper, police said. Pierce told WBTV that Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was starting to slow traffic down on the interstate when he was struck.
Swiss zookeeper killed by tiger in enclosure
BERLIN — A 55-year-old keeper at Zurich’s zoo was killed by one of the park’s Siberian tigers, officials in the Swiss city said Saturday.
Horrified visitors raised the alarm after seeing the tiger attack the female keeper inside the big cat enclosure on Saturday afternoon, prompting staff members to rush to her aid.
They were able to lure the Siberian tiger, named Irina, away from their colleague and out of the enclosure while first responders tried to revive the injured keeper. The victim died at the scene.
An investigation has been launched into the incident, including why the keeper was in the enclosure.
8-year-old killed, three hurt in Ala. shooting
HOOVER, Ala. — An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said the child was killed in the afternoon shooting at the Riverchase Galleria. The police chief said a girl and two adults were also hospitalized after the shooting.
The Bessemer City School system identified the 8-year-old victim as Royta Giles Jr., who would have been a third-grader this fall at Jonesboro Elementary School.
Police did not give a motive for the shooting near the food court. They did not say if they had identified suspects.
Diver, 20, killed by shark in Australia
SYDNEY — A 20-year-old scuba diver died Saturday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Australia’s Queensland state, authorities said.
The man was attacked near Indian Head on the eastern side of Fraser Island. Queensland police did not immediately identify the victim. The attack happened not far from where a wildlife ranger was fatally mauled by a great white shark in April.
At least four people have died in shark attacks in Australia this year.
— From wire reports
