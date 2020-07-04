Bachata singer Prince Royce says he got a wake-up call with a COVID-19 diagnosis last month and now he wants to try and wake others too.
Royce, 31, revealed that he is recovering from the virus in an interview on Thursday.
Royce doesn’t know how he got COVID-19, but he admits that, after spending three months in quarantine, the reopening of bars and restaurants gave him a false sense of security.
“I fell for that and I think many people can fall for that and will fall for that,” he said. After dining out, neither his wife, Emeraude Toubia, nor the people he went with have gotten sick.
***
British historian and TV presenter David Starkey relinquished his honorary fellowship at a University of Cambridge college Friday after he drew outrage for his comments about Black people and whether slavery should be considered genocide.
In an interview for the YouTube channel Reasoned UK that was posted online Tuesday, he said: “Slavery was not genocide, otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn Blacks in Africa or in Britain, would there?”
“An awful lot of them survived and again, there’s no point in arguing against globalization or Western civilization. They are all products of it, we are all products of it,” he added.
***
Saroj Khan, a top Bollywood choreographer, died of cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital early Friday, her family said. She was 71.
The three-time National Award winner was hospitalized on June 20 after complaining of breathlessness. She tested negative for COVID-19, the Press Trust of India news agency said.
Khan choreographed more than 2,000 songs in her career spanning more than 40 years. She won acclaim for songs in the movies “Mr. India,” “Chandni,” “Beta,” “Tezaab” and “Gulab Gang.”
Khan was buried in a Mumbai cemetery on Friday. She is survived by her husband and three children.
