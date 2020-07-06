Sources: Vintage Games, Bandai Namco, Classicgaming, Smithsonian, designoriented.net, arcade-museum.com, Time
Profit earned in quarters from Pac-Man in 1980.
Pac-Man cabinets sold in 1980; 300,000 more were sold over the next seven years.
$1 billion
100,000
Record sales
Pac-Dot (pellet) 10 points Power Pellet 50 points Vulnerable Ghosts (In succession) 1 - 200 points 2 - 400 points 3 - 800 points 4 - 1600 points Cherry 100 points Strawberry 300 points Orange 500 points Apple 700 points Melon 1,000 points Galaxian Boss 2,000 points Bell 3,000 points Key 5,000 points
Pac-Dot (pellet) 10 points Power Pellet 50 points Vulnerable Ghosts (In succession) 1 - 200 points 2 - 400 points 3 - 800 points 4 - 1600 points Cherry 100 points Strawberry 300 points Orange 500 points Apple 700 points Melon 1,000 points Galaxian Boss 2,000 points Bell 3,000 points Key 5,000 points
Pac-Dot (pellet) 10 points Power Pellet 50 points Vulnerable Ghosts (In succession) 1 - 200 points 2 - 400 points 3 - 800 points 4 - 1600 points Cherry 100 points Strawberry 300 points Orange 500 points Apple 700 points Melon 1,000 points Galaxian Boss 2,000 points Bell 3,000 points Key 5,000 points
Pac-Dot (pellet) 10 points Power Pellet 50 points Vulnerable Ghosts (In succession) 1 - 200 points 2 - 400 points 3 - 800 points 4 - 1600 points Cherry 100 points Strawberry 300 points Orange 500 points Apple 700 points Melon 1,000 points Galaxian Boss 2,000 points Bell 3,000 points Key 5,000 points
Pac-Dot (pellet) 10 points Power Pellet 50 points Vulnerable Ghosts (In succession) 1 - 200 points 2 - 400 points 3 - 800 points 4 - 1600 points Cherry 100 points Strawberry 300 points Orange 500 points Apple 700 points Melon 1,000 points Galaxian Boss 2,000 points Bell 3,000 points Key 5,000 points
Pac-Dot (pellet) 10 points Power Pellet 50 points Vulnerable Ghosts (In succession) 1 - 200 points 2 - 400 points 3 - 800 points 4 - 1600 points Cherry 100 points Strawberry 300 points Orange 500 points Apple 700 points Melon 1,000 points Galaxian Boss 2,000 points Bell 3,000 points Key 5,000 points
Pac-Dot (pellet) 10 points Power Pellet 50 points Vulnerable Ghosts (In succession) 1 - 200 points 2 - 400 points 3 - 800 points 4 - 1600 points Cherry 100 points Strawberry 300 points Orange 500 points Apple 700 points Melon 1,000 points Galaxian Boss 2,000 points Bell 3,000 points Key 5,000 points
Pac-Dot (pellet) 10 points Power Pellet 50 points Vulnerable Ghosts (In succession) 1 - 200 points 2 - 400 points 3 - 800 points 4 - 1600 points Cherry 100 points Strawberry 300 points Orange 500 points Apple 700 points Melon 1,000 points Galaxian Boss 2,000 points Bell 3,000 points Key 5,000 points
Pac-Dot (pellet) 10 points Power Pellet 50 points Vulnerable Ghosts (In succession) 1 - 200 points 2 - 400 points 3 - 800 points 4 - 1600 points Cherry 100 points Strawberry 300 points Orange 500 points Apple 700 points Melon 1,000 points Galaxian Boss 2,000 points Bell 3,000 points Key 5,000 points
Pac-Dot (pellet) 10 points Power Pellet 50 points Vulnerable Ghosts (In succession) 1 - 200 points 2 - 400 points 3 - 800 points 4 - 1600 points Cherry 100 points Strawberry 300 points Orange 500 points Apple 700 points Melon 1,000 points Galaxian Boss 2,000 points Bell 3,000 points Key 5,000 points
Pac-Dot (pellet) 10 points Power Pellet 50 points Vulnerable Ghosts (In succession) 1 - 200 points 2 - 400 points 3 - 800 points 4 - 1600 points Cherry 100 points Strawberry 300 points Orange 500 points Apple 700 points Melon 1,000 points Galaxian Boss 2,000 points Bell 3,000 points Key 5,000 points
wokka-wokka The signature sound effect “wokka-wokka” is made every time Pac-Man consumes a pellet and is based on the Japanese mimetic sound of eating food “paku paku,” creator Toru Iwatani said. The sound has become immediately identifiable outside of just the video game landscape.
Enduring Pop icon Since his debut in 1980, Pac-Man has endured as a pop culture icon. When released, the game introduced new concepts to video games, including character development, cut scenes, called coffee breaks in-game, and a more robust enemy artificial intelligence. The signature silhouette has adorned all kinds of merchandise from T-shirts to pasta. Two television series were produced based on the Pac-Man character; he has been featured in multiple films; and the musical duo Buckner & Garcia released the certified gold hit single “Pac-Man Fever” in 1981. Over the years, the game moved from the arcade, to video game consoles, into the smartphone market and now even virtual reality as an iteration.
Racking up points Earning the high score on the Arcade is the entire point of the game. Here is how the scoring works, eat up:
Ms. sequel In 1982, Midway, the U.S. publisher for Namco, released Ms. Pac-Man as a sequel to Pac-Man following its major commercial success. However, the release of Ms. Pac-Man has a complicated history. The game was designed in 1981 as an enhancement kit by the General Computer Corp., GCC, for installation in the original Pac-Man arcade cabinet and was called “Crazy Otto.” The enhancement introduced new mazes and featured different character models of Pac-Man and the ghosts. While GCC was developing Crazy Otto, it was settling a court case with Atari over a previous conversion kit it had made for the game “Missile Command.” As a result of the settlement with Atari, GCC needed permission from publishers to sell conversion kits and decided to go directly to Midway. Impressed by GCC’s work, Midway was interested in releasing the new game, but as a sequel to capitalize on the success of Pac-Man and not a conversion kit. After several adjustments to Crazy Otto working between GCC, Midway and Namco, the name and design for Ms. Pac-Man was finalized. Ms. Pac-Man game cabinets were built as an independent game, but still relied on the original Pac-Man game board. Each cabinet effectively had both games within it, one installed on top of the other.
A perfect game 3,333,360 Pac-Man, like many games of its era, was not designed to have an ending. The idea was that eventually the player would lose, toss another quarter into the machine and fire up a new round in a quest to achieve the high score. However, a glitch occurs once a player gets to level 256, a stage that creator Toru Iwatani didn’t think anyone would achieve. The glitch is due to design limitations of the 8-bit coding at the time and results in half the screen turning into a jumbled mess of letters and numbers. This causes the maze to have less then the standard 244 pellets, including the power pellets. Thus, no win state for the stage can be achieved, and the player cannot progress. This limit creates a possible perfect game for Pac-Man. To do so, a player must eat every possible dot, fruit and ghost while vulnerable (this is only necessary from levels 1-20, after which the ghosts can’t be eaten) on every stage without losing a single life from level 1-255. Then get all the possible pellets on level 256, using all the available lives to eat the pellets on the left side and hidden on the right side mess of a screen to achieve the final score of 3,333,360 points.
For all ages Part of Pac-Man’s lasting appeal is how easy the game is to pick up and play. The objectives are simple: eat all of the pellets around the maze and don’t get killed by a ghost; you have three lives, then it’s game over. At 10,000 points, Pac-Man earns a bonus life. Earn points by munching up pellets; fruit, which appear at the center of the maze; and even ghosts after eating a power pellet. Power pellets, there are four in the maze, turn the tables on the ghosts, making them run away and vulnerable to Pac-Man for a short period. After consuming all of the pellets, the level will reset and the next stage begins. As the player progresses through the stages, there are alterations to the game play mechanics, such as player or ghost speed, making the game more challenging.
“Ms. Pac-Man” Introduced in the sequel to the original game, Ms. Pac-Man, also the game’s title, is the wife of Pac-Man. She takes over as the character whom players control and the goal remain the same. However, there were some changes including new maps and mechanics for fruit pickups.
“Clyde” Pokey The last one out of the ghost house, Clyde, has two different behavior patterns. When far away from Pac-Man, Clyde will target him like Blinky, but as soon as Clyde is a certain proximity to Pac-Man, he will retreat toward his corner.
“Inky” Bashful Inky’s pattern at the beginning of the game is to work around a patrol path and only joins the chase after Pac-Man eats a certain number of pellets. Inky uses both Pac-Man’s position and Blinky’s to try to predict Pac-Man’s path. The two patters make Inky’s behavior erratic at times.
“Pinky” Speedy The lone female ghost, Pinky, unlike her name suggests, is not actually faster than any of the other ghosts nor does she get the speed boost Blinky does. She does, however, tend to move counterclockwise unlike the others and attempts to put herself in Pac-Man’s path.
“Blinky” Shadow Blinky starts outside of the ghost house and follows Pac-Man around the map. As the game goes on, Blinky gets a speed boost once Pac-Man has eaten a certain number of pellets, a mode colloquially called “Cruise Elroy.”
“Pac-Man” The player-controlled titular character, Pac-Man has a simple goal, consume all of the pellets on the screen and advance to the next stage while trying not to be killed along the way.
The cast It might be easy to dismiss all the ghosts in Pac-Man as the same, but they actually have distinctive behavioral patterns coded into them.
For 40 years, Pac-Man has eaten away at the hearts of Americans. The iconic yellow pellet munching character became an immediate hit when he was introduced to the United States in 1980, despite a lackluster performance in his home country of Japan. After 23 official game releases, countless other copycats and unofficial releases as well as all types of merchandise, Pac-Man — recognizable to over 90% of the world — is still going strong. The simple but addictive game play loop, designed by creator Toru Iwatani, was intended to bring new gamers, particularly women, into the arcade space. It succeeded. Today, the same structure that captivated gamers in 1980 continues to resonate with a new generation.
Hungry for change Setting out to break the status quo, creator Toru Iwatani (at left) specifically wanted to make a game that would bring women into the male-dominated gaming space. With unlikely inspiration from a pizza with a couple of slices missing (think of the iconic character shape), then 27-year-old Iwatani along with nine other designers at Namco designed the first Puck Man game, released in Japan in 1980. The game would make its way to the United States later that year, distributed by Midway, but with a slight name change. It became a major hit in the States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.