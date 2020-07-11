Brooklyn Beckham, son of retired soccer superstar David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and American actress Nicola Peltz have announced they’re engaged.
Beckham, 21, and Peltz, 25, both posted the news on their Instagram accounts Saturday.
Victoria Beckham, a former member of the Spice Girls pop band, sent her congratulations via Instagram, saying “we could not be happier” that the couple are getting married.
Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest of David and Victoria Beckham’s four children.
Peltz’s film credits include “The Last Airbender” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
***
Actor Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, are splitting up after 10 years of marriage and 13 years together. Both parties posted the same message on their respective Instagram accounts Friday, writing that they have decided to “turn the page and move on” from the marriage.
Hammer and Chambers, who exchanged vows in May 2010, share a 5-year-old daughter, Harper, and a 3-year-old son, Ford. The couple asked for “privacy, compassion and love during this time.”
Hammer, 33, is known for his work in “The Social Network” and “Call Me By Your Name.” Chambers, 37, is a television personality and journalist.
***
Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus and is hospitalized in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, the Bollywood superstar announced Saturday on Twitter. He appealed to those who were in close proximity to him in the past 10 days to get themselves tested.
The 77-year-old has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and a television host.
His 44-year-old son, Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan, tweeted Saturday night that he also has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized.
