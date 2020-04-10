Ebola case found days before expected end
BENI, Congo — A new case of the Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Congo three days before the country expected to declare an end to the outbreak, the World Health Organization said Friday.
The case was confirmed in Beni, a community that had been an epicenter of the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.
It had been nearly 42 days without a case, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Congo’s declaration had been planned for Monday. “We have been preparing for and expecting more cases,” he said, reflecting the caution mixed with optimism in recent days.
U.S. failed to protect whales, judge rules
PORTLAND, Maine — A judge has ruled that the federal government failed to adequately protect endangered whales from lobster fishing activities, sending the industry and regulators scrambling to figure out what the future holds for one of America’s most lucrative marine industries.
Environmental groups sued the U.S. government claiming regulators’ failure to protect the North Atlantic right whale from harm was a violation of the Endangered Species Act. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Thursday that the National Marine Fisheries Service did just that by understating lobster fishing’s ability to kill the whales via entanglement in ropes.
Boasberg’s ruling states the service found the “American lobster fishery had the potential to harm the North Atlantic right whale at more than three times the sustainable rate,” but did not take appropriate action about that risk.
Report backs Mnuchin on Trump tax returns
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin followed internal protocols when he refused to give President Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress, Treasury’s office of inspector general found in a report obtained by The Washington Post on Friday ahead of its public release.
Richard K. Delmar, deputy inspector general of the Department of Treasury, wrote to House Democrats that Mnuchin properly processed the demands for Trump’s returns and followed the guidance of the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel. Lawyers for the legal counsel’s office wrote in a June 2019 opinion that House Democrats’ demands for Trump’s return should be denied because they did not serve a legitimate “legislative purpose.”
Fire, rioting break out at prison in Siberia
MOSCOW — Russian officials said a large fire was blazing Friday at a prison in Siberia where inmates and guards have clashed.
There was no official information about casualties or damage at the prison in Angarsk, 2,500 miles east of Moscow. But Pavel Glushenko, a human rights activist, said on social media that “full-scale hostilities” were taking place at the maximum-security prison.
Chad says 1,000 Boko Haram fighters killed
N’DJAMENA, Chad — Chad says its soldiers have killed some 1,000 jihadis in an operation on the islands of Lake Chad that targeted Boko Haram.
Col. Azem Bermandoa said Thursday that 52 soldiers also were killed and 196 others wounded during the eight days of fighting. The operation cleared the extremists from the islands in a vast area between Chad, Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.