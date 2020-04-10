After nearly a decade of helping communities in distress abroad, Sean Penn is joining the fight against the coronavirus much closer to home.
The Oscar winner’s disaster relief organization CORE has teamed up with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office and the city’s fire department to safely distribute free drive-thru COVID-19 test sites for those with qualifying symptoms. He along with his staff wearing hazard suits also are administering tests in his home city of Malibu.
Penn hopes the program can “save lives and alleviate depletion of resources” through the efforts of CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort. His non-profit organization stepped in to help rebuild Haiti after the 2010 earthquake and the devastating Hurricane Matthew.
***
Los Angeles prosecutors have charged imprisoned former film producer Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint.
The district attorney’s office said the charge was filed over allegations the former movie mogul sexually assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010. The woman was initially interviewed by detectives as a corroborating witness but recently provided details showing her alleged assault occurred within the 10-year statute of limitations.
The charge has been added to a Los Angeles case that alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents in 2013.
Weinstein, 68, was convicted in February of rape and sexual assault in New York and is serving a 23-year prison sentence. He recently overcame a bout with the coronavirus. It is unknown when he will be transported to face the charges in Los Angeles.
LA prosecutors said they are declining to prosecute two other cases involving Weinstein because the women did not want to testify against him. Both alleged victims are described as actresses, and one testified against Weinstein at his New York trial.
A spokesman for Weinstein had no immediate comment on the new charge.
