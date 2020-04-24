Justices won’t revisit immigration ruling
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to revisit its decision from January allowing the Trump administration to implement rules that make it harder on immigrants to seek residency in the United States if they’ve used public assistance benefits.
Citing the coronavirus situation, leaders in four states asked the court to suspend the program, saying it was making even those legally entitled to benefits such as Medicaid wary of accessing them.
The court’s order did not list any justices as objecting, and said it “does not preclude a filing in the district court” if the localities wanted to try that route.
Ambush in Congo kills 12 park rangers, others
BENI, Congo — An ambush near Virunga Park in eastern Congo has killed 12 rangers who helped guard some of the world’s last remaining mountain gorillas in the wild, and five other people, authorities said Friday.
The attack left five other rangers in critical condition. A driver and four civilians also died, said Joel Wengamulay, a spokesman with the Congolese Institute for the Conservation of Nature.
“Investigations are underway to find the killers who attacked our convoy,” he said. “We have started calling the families of the victims of this ambush to inform them.”
Daniel Maniragua, deputy administrator of the Rutsuru territory, condemned the attack and pointed the finger at the FDLR rebels. The fighters, who have been active in the area for more than 25 years, are among the armed groups competing for control of the region’s vast natural resources.
Judge OKs Baltimore surveillance flights
BALTIMORE — A federal judge in Baltimore ruled Friday that controversial police surveillance planes do not violate privacy rights of city residents, allowing a trial run of the flights to proceed.
Baltimore activists had sued the police department and asked U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett to ground the planes until their lawsuit is resolved. The nonprofit American Civil Liberties Union had petitioned for an emergency injunction.
Libya’s eastern forces shell country’s capital
CAIRO — Intense shelling of Libya’s capital by the country’s rival, east-based forces killed three civilians on Friday, the city’s health authorities said, the latest victims in a yearlong siege of Tripoli.
The offensive on Tripoli by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Hifter has only escalated over the past weeks, despite a chorus of calls for a cease-fire so the war-torn country’s weak health system can respond to the coronavirus pandemic. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has renewed his pleas for a cease-fire as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan began Friday.
Ex-Georgia president joins Ukraine Cabinet
KYIV, Ukraine — Georgia’s former president on Friday accepted a top Cabinet job in Ukraine — a move that angered his home country.
Mikheil Saakashvili, who led Georgia from 2004 to 2013, said he accepted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s offer to become a deputy prime minister in charge of reforms. He said Zelenskiy specifically asked him to conduct talks with the International Monetary Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.