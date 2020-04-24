Andrew Lloyd Webber has launched a virtual competition that could lead to one fan singing on Broadway or the West End when musicals resume playing.
The composer has invited singers to make up their own vocal showcase at the end of the song “Think of Me” sung by the character Christine Daaé from “The Phantom of the Opera.” There’s a little 13-second pocket — called a cadenza — where freestyle vocal gymnastics are encouraged. The winning contestant will be introduced onstage by Lloyd Webber either at the home of “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway or London — whichever opens first — and sing after the performance.
Lloyd Webber has tapped talk-show host Graham Norton and singer Sierra Boggess, who played Christine in a number of productions of “The Phantom of the Opera,” to help him judge the entries, which have come in over Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The Cadenza Challenge competition has no end date yet on submissions.
***
A British newspaper publisher fought back against the Duchess of Sussex during a hearing at Britain’s High Court on Friday, rejecting allegations that it deliberately stoked a dispute between Meghan and her father and asking for the claim to be struck from her lawsuit against the company.
The preliminary hearing was the first stage of Meghan’s legal action against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for publishing what she describes as a “private and confidential” letter to her father in August 2018.
Excerpts from the letter she wrote appeared in the newspaper and online six months later. Meghan’s civil lawsuit accuses Associated Newspapers of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.’s data protection law.
The company denies legal wrongdoing, and its lawyers argued the specific claims of “dishonesty and malicious intent” should not be part of the case. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were expected to listen in to the part of the hearing argued by her lawyers.
