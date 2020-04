Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR CHESTERFIELD AND CENTRAL HENRICO COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RICHMOND... AT 418 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR MOSELEY, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. THE PUBLIC HAS REPORTED STRONG WIND GUSTS AND TREES DOWN IN THE MOSELEY AREA. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...PUBLIC. IMPACT...MINOR DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS POSSIBLE. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO TREES AND POWERLINES. THIS SEVERE STORM WILL BE NEAR... CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE AROUND 435 PM EDT. BELLWOOD AND BENSLEY AROUND 440 PM EDT. CHESTER AROUND 445 PM EDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THIS SEVERE THUNDERSTORM INCLUDE POCAHONTAS STATE PARK, SKINQUARTER, BEACH, WINTERPOCK, RICHMOND HEIGHTS, ROSLYN HILLS, MIDLOTHIAN, DREWRYS BLUFF, MONTROSE AND CENTRALIA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH