Authorities searching for Kennedy relatives
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities were searching Friday for a granddaughter and great-grandson of late U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan identified the missing relatives as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.
Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean is the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the eldest daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, and niece of late President John F. Kennedy.
The search started Thursday afternoon after the state Natural Resources Police responded to a report of two people on a canoe in the Chesapeake Bay who appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.
A statement from the agency, which didn’t name the missing people, said they may have been paddling the canoe from a home in Shady Side, Md., to retrieve a ball and couldn’t paddle back to shore. An overturned canoe matching the one used by the missing people was found Thursday night, the agency said.
Man in Pearl slaying to remain in prison
KARACHI, Pakistan — A Pakistani provincial government Friday ordered a British Pakistani man whose conviction in the kidnapping and killing of a U.S. journalist was overturned to remain in custody for three months.
A Karachi prison official said he received an order from the Sindh provincial government saying Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh’s release would threaten public safety. The government ordered him detained as it appeals to the Pakistan Supreme Court to have his murder conviction reinstated.
Saeed was found guilty of murder and kidnapping in the 2002 death of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl and sentenced to death. On Thursday, the Sindh High Court overturned his murder conviction and sentenced him to seven years for the kidnapping.
Prague removes statue of Soviet commander
PRAGUE — A district in the Czech capital, Prague, went ahead Friday with a plan to remove the statue of a Soviet World War II commander.
Marshall Ivan Stepanovic Konev led the Red Army forces that liberated Prague and large parts of Czechoslovakia from the Nazi occupation in 1945. His monument, unveiled in the Prague 6 district in 1980 when the country was occupied by Soviet troops, has been a source of controversy.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry and pro-Russian Czech President Milos Zeman condemned it but a crane at the site lifted the statue from its place on Friday.
Man charged in Wis. slayings knew couple
MADISON, Wis. — The 18-year-old man arrested Thursday in the slayings of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband is known to the family, police said Friday.
Police said Khari Sanford was booked into the Dane County Jail on two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide. They did not say what Sanford’s relationship was to the family or how the couple was killed.
The bodies of Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, were found Tuesday in the university’s arboretum, several miles from the Madison campus.
