CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for the coronavirus, the second on-air personality at the news network to come down with the disease.
In an Instagram post Friday, Baldwin said her symptoms — a fever, chills and aches — came on suddenly Thursday afternoon.
She said she’d been social distancing and doing all of the things that medical experts have said to do.
“Still — it got me,” she said.
CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo also has COVID-19, and twice this week did shows remotely from the basement of his home.
David Driskell, one of the nation’s most influential African American artists and a leading authority on black art, died in a hospital near his home in Hyattsville, Md., on Wednesday. The cause of his death was not disclosed. He was 88.
Driskell, a multimedia artist, used the trees around his Falmouth, Maine, cabin home as a feature in his work. He went to Maine in the 1950s to study at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. Driskell was part of a wave of artists who came to the state from New York, the Portland Press Herald reported.
He would go on to become the author of several books and more than 40 catalogs, and curated ”Two Centuries of Black American Art: 1750-1950” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in the 1970s.
An Elton John-led, star-studded benefit concert that raised more than $10 million to battle the coronavirus will be reaired on Fox next week.
Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys will be shown performing from their homes on “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America,” which will air Monday. The money will go to Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
The hourlong event originally aired Sunday on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations.
