Selena Gomez opened up about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder during a social media chat with Miley Cyrus.
Gomez spoke about her diagnosis during a 20-minute conversation Friday on Cyrus’ “Bright Minded” series on Instagram. The singer says she “realized that I was bipolar” after she recently visited a mental hospital.
The 27-year-old Gomez said understanding her disorder more “took the fear away.”
“And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me,” she said. “It doesn’t scare me once I know it.”
In 2017, Gomez revealed she had a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus. At the time, she said the transplant was needed for her “overall health.”
The singer Pink had tested positive for COVID-19, she said Friday, also announcing that she is donating $500,000 each to two virus-related relief funds.
In a pair of tweets, she said she and her 3-year-old son were displaying symptoms two weeks ago, and she tested positive after accessing tests through a primary care physician. She said they were tested again “just a few days ago” and were negative.
Pink is giving $1 million total to the Temple University Hospital Fund in Philadelphia and the COVID-19 response fund run by the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles.
Patricia Bosworth, who once starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on stars including Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, died in New York on Thursday due to the coronavirus. She was 86. Bosworth’s stepdaughter said pneumonia brought on by the virus was the cause of death.
Bosworth played a nun opposite of Hepburn in the 1959 classic “The Nun’s Story.” She also wrote biographies on actress Jane Fonda and Diane Arbus, who photographed Bosworth in a Greyhound bus advertisement. Her biography on Arbus served as the base for the 2006 film “Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus,” which starred Nicole Kidman.
