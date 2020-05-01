N. Korea state media: Kim appears in public
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance in 20 days as he celebrated the completion of a fertilizer factory near Pyongyang, state media said Saturday, ending an absence that had triggered rumors that he may be seriously ill.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim attended the ceremony Friday in Sunchon with other senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong, who many analysts predict would take over if her brother is unable to rule.
Archdiocese in La. files for bankruptcy
NEW ORLEANS — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans announced Friday that it is seeking federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid growing legal costs related to sexual abuse by priests.
The filing for reorganization could free the archdiocese from the threat of creditors’ lawsuits while it reorganizes its finances. The New Orleans archdiocese is the latest of more than 20 dioceses nationwide to take such action.
Friday’s statement said costs associated with preventing the spread of the coronavirus also have contributed to financial pressures. It said the filing will give the archdiocese time to develop a plan for settling claims using its assets and insurance.
Clashes in UNESCO site threaten rare species
SANAA, Yemen — Explosions rocked Yemen’s Socotra archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage site, on Friday, as an armed unit funded by the United Arab Emirates fought to wrest control of the provincial capital Hadebo, the former prime minister and witnesses said.
The unit is part of the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council, which declared self-rule earlier this week in the south, sparking fears of new violence in the country already mired in more than five years of civil war.
The fighting threatens to cause irreversible damage to Socotra, designated a UNESCO World Heritage site because of its rare Dragon Blood Tree, plant species, spices and marine life, many of which are found nowhere else.
Two killed in Tripoli as civilian homes bombed
CAIRO — Libya’s eastern-based forces trying to capture the country’s capital bombed civilian homes on Friday, killing at least two people, health authorities in the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli said.
The intensified bombardment of the city by forces under the command of Khalifa Hifter came just days after their unilateral cease-fire declared for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The Tripoli-based government rejected the overture, blaming its rivals for sabotaging past peace efforts.
Five presumed dead in NATO chopper crash
TORONTO — Additional remains have been found and five missing Canadian military members from a helicopter crash off Greece are presumed dead, the Canadian military said Friday. One body was recovered previously.
The Canadian Armed Forces said in a statement that NATO’s search and rescue efforts had become search and recovery.
The Cyclone helicopter was participating in a NATO training exercise off the coast of Greece when the accident occurred on Wednesday evening, the military said.
