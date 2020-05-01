Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND LOCKS AFFECTING CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND LOCKS...RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. ...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 09:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.5 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 13.5 FEET...PORTIONS OF HUGUENOT FLATWATER PARK BEGIN TO FLOOD THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 13.5 FEET ON DEC 12 2003. &&