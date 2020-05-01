Anderson Cooper is a father, a milestone the 52-year-old CNN anchor says for a while he didn’t believe would ever happen.
Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt, on Thursday evening on his show and in a lengthy Instagram post. His son was born Monday via a surrogate, the newsman said, and is named after his father, who died when Cooper was 10.
“On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me,” Cooper said on his show, “AC360.”
Cooper said he regretted that his parents and brother were not alive to meet his son. Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, died in July at 95. The baby’s middle name, Morgan, is also a family name.
The Duchess of Sussex lost an early round in a London court Friday when a judge dismissed part of her lawsuit against the publisher of a British newspaper that put out excerpts of a letter to her estranged father.
Meghan sued Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement last year over a series of articles in the Mail on Sunday that reproduced parts of the letter she wrote in August 2018, several months after the former actress known as Meghan Markle married Britain’s Prince Harry.
Judge Mark Warby threw out some of the causes of action argued in her suit, including the claim that the publisher acted “dishonestly” by quoting only certain passages of her letter. But Warby said the dismissed claims could be revived at a later stage of the case.
Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction.
The supermodel confirmed her pregnancy during a preview clip for Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” at-home edition episode, which aired Thursday night on NBC.
The baby is due in September.
