South Africa reports virus testing backlog
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa says it has a backlog of nearly 100,000 unprocessed tests for the coronavirus, a striking example of the painful shortage of testing kits and reagents across Africa as cases steadily rise.
South Africa has conducted more tests for the virus than any other country in Africa — more than 655,000 — and has the most confirmed cases with 27,403.
John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says slightly under 2 million tests for the virus have been conducted across Africa, far below the target of testing 13 million people — or 1% of the continent’s population of 1.3 billion.
Trump, Cooper discuss GOP convention in N.C.
RALEIGH, N.C. — President Donald Trump and North Carolina’s governor disagreed on Friday over the viability of a full-fledged Republican National Convention, the governor’s office said, as Trump does not want to see signs of the pandemic in his renomination audience.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Trump spoke by phone, during which they discussed the convention in Charlotte, scheduled to begin Aug. 24, a Cooper spokeswoman confirmed Friday night to the The Associated Press. During the call, when Trump “insisted on a full convention arena with no face coverings and no social distancing the governor expressed concerns and suggested a scaled back event with fewer attendees,” Sadie Weiner wrote in an email.
Trump this week threatened to move his formal renomination elsewhere if he does not get guarantees by next week of being able to hold a large-scale event.
Reparations urged for massacre descendants
On the eve of the 99th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Human Rights Watch released a report Friday demanding reparations for survivors and descendants of the violence.
“No one has ever been held responsible for these crimes, the impacts of which black Tulsans still feel today,” says the report.
The massacre — one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history — began on May 31, 1921, when a white mob descended on Greenwood, an African American community so prosperous it was called “Black Wall Street.” Over the next 48 hours, historians believe as many as 300 black people were killed, and more 10,000 were left homeless, after businesses and homes were burned to the ground.
Trump vetoes measure against loan rules
President Donald Trump on Friday vetoed a measure that would have overturned a policy that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued in 2019 making it harder for students to get their loans erased after being misled by for-profit colleges.
The Senate gave final approval to the bipartisan measure in March, dealing a rare rebuke of DeVos from the Republican-led chamber. But Trump on Friday said DeVos’ rules are better than an Obama-era policy that would have been restored if the measure succeeded. In issuing his veto, Trump said the rules created by former President Barack Obama “defined educational fraud so broadly that it threatened to paralyze the nation’s system of higher education.”
