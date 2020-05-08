Court allows effort to recall Alaska governor
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday that an effort aimed at recalling Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy from office can proceed, a movement initially fueled by public outrage over spending cuts he’d proposed.
The court had previously allowed the Recall Dunleavy campaign to proceed with a second signature-gathering phase while it heard the case. The campaign must gather 71,252 signatures in a bid to force a recall election. It has reported gathering more than 34,000 signatures so far.
Dunleavy, who took office in December 2018, has argued the recall effort is political. He agreed to reverse or moderate some of the vetoes that spurred outrage. His administration this year requested additional funding for Medicaid after the level of cuts sought last year didn’t pan out.
North Korea accuses South of ‘reckless’ drills
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea threatened Friday to retaliate against South Korea for “reckless” military drills near their disputed sea boundary, but the South denied training in the immediate area, the scene of several naval skirmishes in recent years.
The wrangling came five days after South Korea accused the North of initiating an exchange of gunfire along their land border. No casualties were reported, but the incident was a reminder of persistent tensions on the peninsula.
North Korea’s Ministry of the People’s Armed Forces accused South Korea of mobilizing fighter jets and warships for drills on their western sea boundary on Wednesday.
Ohio State agrees to $41M abuse settlement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University will pay about $41 million to settle a dozen lawsuits by 162 men alleging decades-old sexual abuse and mistreatment by a team doctor, Richard Strauss.
About 350 former athletes and other men had sued the school for failing to stop the late doctor despite concerns raised during his tenure. The university first announced a settlement with some of them in March, but the cost wasn’t made public until Friday.
India factory charged in deadly gas leak
HYDERABAD, India — Indian police on Friday filed charges of culpable homicide, including negligence in handling toxic substances, against a South Korean-owned chemical factory where a gas leak killed 12 and sickened more than 1,000.
The chemical styrene, used to make plastic and rubber, leaked Thursday from the LG Polymers plant, owned by LG Chem, while workers were preparing to restart the facility after a coronavirus lockdown was eased.
The cause of the leak in Visakhapatnam was unclear, officials said Friday. Over 300 people were still being treated in hospitals and were in stable condition.
Malawi’s high court: 2019 election invalid
BLANTYRE, Malawi — Malawi’s Supreme Court confirmed Friday that last year’s presidential elections remain nullified and a fresh vote should be held in July.
The Supreme Court upheld an earlier ruling by the southern African nation’s Constitutional Court that President Peter Mutharika’s 2019 election was invalid because of widespread irregularities.
