Golden Globe-winning actor Idris Elba, who battled the coronavirus this year, has lent his voice to a new song about black men and mental health that will benefit pandemic relief efforts.
Elba is featured on the song “Kings” by Kosine, a singer-songwriter-producer best known for crafting hits for Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. Kosine, whose real name is Marcos Palacios, is one-half of the production duo Da Internz.
Elba delivers a spoken word performance on “Kings,” which was released Friday. Kosine, who worked on songs for Nas, Ella Mai, John Legend and Ludacris, said a portion of the proceeds from “Kings” will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Tony Vaccaro’s mother died in childbirth, and he lost his father to tuberculosis. By age 5, he was an orphan in Italy, enduring beatings from an uncle. As an American GI during World War II, he survived the Battle of Normandy.
Now, a celebrated wartime and celebrity photographer at age 97, he is getting over a bout with COVID-19. Vaccaro attributes his longevity to “blind luck, red wine” and determination.
He lives in Queens, a New York City borough ravaged by the coronavirus, next to son Frank, his twin grandsons and daughter-in-law Maria, who manages his photo archive. She said he may have caught the virus from his son or while walking in their neighborhood.
It’s been over a decade since reggae king Buju Banton and R&B star John Legend collaborated on the song “Can’t Be My Lover,” and the Grammy winners have reunited for a new track. They released the easygoing love song “Memories” on Friday.
It’s the first single from Banton’s upcoming album “Upside Down,” his first studio project since 2010’s “Before the Dawn.” Banton has released several singles since returning to the music industry after a federal prison stint. He was released in December 2018 after serving seven years on drug charges.
