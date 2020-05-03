5 tips for acing a phone interview

It's that first crucial hurdle on your journey to land a new job: the phone interview. Employers use this step of the application process to screen candidates and identify who should get invited in for a face-to-face interview. This is your chance to make a good first impression, learn more about the position and, most importantly, advance to the next level of the application process. The five tips below will help your phone interview go smoothly.
Be adequately prepared
The best thing about being on the phone is you can feel free to refer to notes. Jot down important information about the company as well as highlights you want to remember to cover. For example, previous work experience that is relevant to the position. It is important to demonstrate you're thoughtful, interested in the job and did your homework on the company.
Practice common interview questions
Phone interviews require as much preparation as an in-person interview, which means pulling a friend or family member aside and doing some interview drills. Having a solid range of answers is one of the best ways to keep a cool head during the stressful phone interview experience.
Slow down, speak clearly and be positive
All the interviewer has to go on is your voice. Your goal is to sound professional and engaged. One quirky tip is to try to smile during your phone interview because this actually can add an appealing quality of warmth to your voice. Overall, listen carefully to the questions, take a moment to think about your responses, and answer with confidence.
Ask questions
Toward the end of the interview, you'll be asked if you have any questions and your answer should be yes. It's important to prepare some basic questions to show you're interested in the position and as another opportunity to engage positively with the interviewer. If you have their contact info, follow up with a short email thanking that person for their time and for answering your questions.
What not to do
It's considered premature to discuss issues like salary or benefits during the phone interview. You're trying to get your foot in the door and will be able to ask these questions later on.
Being prepared will go a long way toward helping you ace that phone interview and land an invitation to meet with the company face-to-face.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.