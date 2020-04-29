(Brandpoint) — This Mother’s Day, you may not be able to be with your mom in person due to social distancing. The time apart may be difficult for everyone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t honor your beloved mom in other thoughtful ways that don’t require person-to-person contact.
The point is to remember her on her special day — which is coming up May 10 — to make her feel loved and let her know how much she means to you.
“At its core, gift-giving is the practice of turning feelings like love, warmth, appreciation and pride into physical keepsakes,” writes Mara Leighton on BusinessInsider.com. “It’s one of the too few opportunities to convey to loved ones just how much we really
love them.”
Here are five ways you can show Mom how much you care without the need to leave your home.
An exclusive
virtual experience
Sign up for your mom to learn flower arranging from the pros by having farm-fresh flowers and a vase delivered to her doorstep, along with an invitation to create her own arrangement through a live-streamed social workshop. The collaboration between 1-800-Flowers.com and floral-workshop platform Alice’s Table provides Mom two wonderful gifts: A memorable hands-on experience and an arrangement she can be proud to display for days afterward. Find Alice’s Table events at alicestable.com/events.
Mood-brightening flowers
Alternatively, you may wish to send Mom’s favorite blooms all ready to display and enjoy. Use the language of flowers to remind her in the best possible way that warmer days are coming and the earth is about to spring forth with more sun, more greenery and a wealth of colorful new blooms. You can quickly and easily order her favorite Mother’s Day flowers now — and ensure no-contact delivery — with 1-800-FLOWERS. Spend a moment composing a warm and meaningful note to include with your specially selected bouquet to show Mom just how much you care.
An e-card with your
personalized message
Take a moment to express your feelings by emailing a free, specially designed virtual greeting card and customizing it with your own expressions of caring.
Long-lasting greenery
You may prefer to gift Mom with something even longer-lasting — a lush, healthy plant she can tend, grow and enjoy year after year. Plants add oxygen to any environment, and studies indicate having greenery around may even reduce stress.
A donation honoring mom
This Mother’s Day, we recognize that moms matter more than ever. It’s important to share with your mom your reasons to be thankful: Is she watching over her grandkids, working overtime to keep her family fed or helping on the front lines of the health crisis? Or does she simply give you a hug and tell you everything will be OK? This Mother’s Day, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will donate $1 (up to $50,000) to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry for everyone who shares a Mother’s Day note of thanks and a photo. No Kid Hungry is ensuring kids nationwide get the meals they need during school closures - and beyond. Share your #ThankfulforMom story today.
It’s true that kissing and hugging your mom in person may be impossible this Mother’s Day. But there are plenty of other safe and meaningful ways to honor her and the role she’s played in your life. Plan ahead for a virtual Mother’s Day celebration May 10.
