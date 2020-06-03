The Yucatan Peninsula is home to an impressive variety of fruits. The locals consume them in many different ways: as snacks with salt and chile powder, as refreshing aguas frescas, or as delicious jams, liquors, pastes or preserves. And because the seasons determine the varieties available, there is no shortage of these delicious and nutritious fruits throughout the year.
If you have the opportunity to visit this tropical region, it’s worth it to explore and allow your taste buds to sample new flavors. Here is a very small sample of these little known, exotic fruits.
