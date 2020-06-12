U.K. delays post-Brexit border checks for EU
LONDON — The British government said Friday that it will delay implementing full border checks on goods coming from the European Union to relieve pressure on businesses hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the U.K. once again ruled out delaying its full economic break with the bloc beyond the end of this year.
The U.K. left the now-27-nation bloc on Jan. 31, but remains part of its single market for trade and other economic structures during a transition period that lasts until Dec. 31.
After that, British firms trading with the EU will face customs checks, border inspections and — unless there is a free trade deal — tariffs.
Transgender health protections revoked
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday finalized a rule that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care.
The Department of Health and Human Services said it will enforce sex discrimination protections “according to the plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology.”
This rewrites an Obama-era regulation that sought a broader understanding shaped by a person’s internal sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.
LGBTQ groups say explicit protections are needed for people seeking sex-reassignment treatment, and even for transgender people who need care for common illnesses such as diabetes or heart problems.
U.N.: Missiles that hit oil site likely from Iran
Cruise missiles that slammed into a Saudi oil complex last year likely came from Iran, the United Nations concluded, lending support to U.S. allegations that Tehran was behind a series of attacks that sent tremors through global energy markets and shook the kingdom.
While the U.N. didn’t go as far as accusing Iran of carrying out the attacks, it found that the weapons used in the series of blasts last year were of “Iranian origin,” according to a report Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent Thursday to the Security Council. Guterres also pointed out that “these items may have been transferred in a manner inconsistent with” U.N. resolutions.
Missiles and a swarm of drones set off fires at the crude processing plant in Afif in May 2019, causing extensive damage and a spike in global oil prices.
Court: Swear in Burundi president-elect early
NAIROBI, Kenya — Burundi’s constitutional court on Friday said the president-elect should be sworn in as soon as possible, ending uncertainty created by the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza this week.
Evariste Ndayishimiye won the May presidential election and faced an August swearing-in, but Nkurunziza’s death Monday from what the government called a heart attack left open the possibility that his ally and national assembly speaker Pascal Nyabenda might be named interim president per the constitution.
The court said there is no need to name an interim president as the election to choose a president has already been held.
It was not immediately clear when or where the swearing-in would take place.
