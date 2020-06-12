ABC has named Matt James its first black “Bachelor” to lead the network’s long-running dating competition show. The casting was announced Friday on “Good Morning America.”
James, a 28-year-old from North Carolina, was originally chosen to compete for Clare Crawley’s affection on “The Bachelorette,” but filming was scrapped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Good Morning America” says James founded an organization in New York City that finds creative ways to engage children from underserved areas.
The show, which is expected to return in 2021, has been under pressure for years to be more diverse and cast a black “Bachelor.” A lawsuit filed in 2012 claimed the show was blocking contestants of color from starring roles. The case was dismissed on First Amendment grounds.
***
An angry and emotional Dave Chappelle spoke on the killing of George Floyd in a surprise Netflix special, saying America was being punished for its mistreatment of black men.
“I don’t mean to get heavy, but we got to say something,” said Chappelle, who added that America is enduring “the wrath of God” for a string of police assaults on black men.
The special was released Thursday and is streaming free on Netflix’s comedy YouTube channel. It was taken from a show at an outdoor pavilion in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with about 100 attendees on June 6.
***
Nanci Ryder, a powerful Hollywood publicist and co-founder of BWR Public Relations who became close to such stars as Renée Zellweger and Courteney Cox, died Thursday of Lou Gehrig’s disease in Los Angeles. She was 67.
Ryder was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — or ALS — in 2014. The neurodegenerative disease gradually claimed her ability to walk, talk, eat and move. Her death was announced by publicist Lynda Dorf.
