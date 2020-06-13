The closely watched arrival of Christopher Nolan’s big-budget sci-fi espionage film “Tenet” will finally happen on July 31, Warner Bros. has announced.
The studio said it would delay the release by two weeks and instead reissue Nolan’s 2010 sci-fi blockbuster “Inception” in mid-July.
The Marvel film “Black Widow” and the ninth installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, both expected to arrive in early summer, have delayed their releases.
Warner Bros. also announced that “Wonder Woman 1984,” a sequel to its 2017 hit, would shift from an August release to Oct. 2.
“Tenet” will arrive in theaters a week after Disney’s live-action version of “Mulan” is released. When Warner Bros. released its trailer in May, it didn’t include a release date, simply stating, “Coming to theaters.” The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Michael Caine.
***
First lady Melania Trump delayed her move to Washington after Donald Trump became president to gain leverage in renegotiating her prenuptial agreement, according to a new book.
Mary Jordan, author of “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump,” wrote that the 2016 campaign had been rife with reports about Trump’s alleged infidelities and the first lady was learning new details about them from media reports.
Jordan, a reporter for The Washington Post, wrote that the incoming first lady wanted time to cool off and amend her financial arrangement with Trump to ensure the future of herself and their son, Barron. Melania Trump has said she wanted to wait until the end of the school year to move to Washington.
According to The Washington Post, Jordan conducted more than 100 interviews for her book, including with the first lady’s schoolmates in her native Slovenia and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
The Associated Press purchased an early copy of the book, which will be published Tuesday. Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump, said it was based on inaccurate information.
