A never-before-heard solo version of the late Aretha Franklin’s riveting and powerful collaboration with Mary J. Blige about faith and race, 2006’s “Never Gonna Break My Faith,” arrived on Juneteenth.
Sony’s RCA Records, RCA Inspiration and Legacy Recordings on Friday released the song, which was originally featured in the film “Bobby,” about U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 assassination, and features background vocals from The Boys Choir of Harlem.
“Everyone should hear this record,” said Clive Davis, Sony Music’s chief creative officer and Franklin’s close friend and collaborator.
“Never Gonna Break My Faith” won best gospel performance at the 50th Grammy Awards in 2008, marking Franklin’s 18th and final Grammy win. She died in 2018 at age 76.
“I’m so glad it’s being released,” said Grammy-winning singer Bryan Adams, who co-wrote the song. “The world needs this right now.”
Singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. has spent a lot of his life on tour buses and traveling from city to city, but even when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country, he couldn’t sit still.
With the help of his daughter, filmmaker Georgia Connick, and a bunch of GoPro cameras, he set out on a road trip to meet essential workers around the U.S. who were risking their lives during the pandemic.
“United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes,” a TV special that airs on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m., highlights the everyday heroes along his journey to New Orleans, with help from Connick’s celebrity pals including Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Sandra Bullock and Renee Zellweger. The show also features musical performances from Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Branford and Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Irma Thomas and more.
The special will raise funds for charities that support underserved children, including No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.
