Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises — a new single called “Black Parade.”
“I’m going back to the South, I’m going back where my roots ain’t watered down,” Beyoncé sings, opening the track. At several points on Friday’s release, the singer tells listeners to “Follow my parade.”
Proceeds from the song will benefit Black-owned small businesses, said a message entitled “Black Parade Route” on the singer’s website. The post included links to dozens of Black-owned businesses.
“Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right,” the message said.
A custom guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom in the 1980s and 1990s has sold for a staggering $563,500 at auction.
The “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 electric guitar surged beyond the estimate of $100,000 to $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale run by Julien’s Auctions on Friday and Saturday in Beverly Hills. Prince played the guitar with the artist’s “love” symbol on its neck beginning on the 1984 Purple Rain Tour, on the classic albums “Lovesexy” and “Sign O’ The Times.” He used it into the early 1990s.
Archivists going through his belongings at his home and musical headquarters in Minnesota recently found the guitar that was thought to be lost during the four years since his overdose death at age 57. A similar Prince guitar sold for $700,000 in 2016.
Jimmy Kimmel will be taking a summer break from his late-night show, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“There’s nothing wrong, I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off,” said Kimmel, who’s hosted the show for nearly 18 years.
A “cavalcade of very kind and capable people” will begin filling in for him when the show returns from hiatus July 6, he said last week.
