Trump seems to pull back on Maduro talks
CARACAS, Venezuela — President Donald Trump on Monday appeared to walk back comments that he would consider meeting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro following an interview that cast doubt on his support for the socialist leader’s main rival, Juan Guaidó.
Trump said in a tweet Monday that “I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!”
That followed a White House interview published Sunday by Axios in which the news website reported that Trump made lukewarm comments about recognizing Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader — the key to the U.S.’ 18-month campaign to remove Maduro.
He also said he would consider meeting Maduro despite the fact that the Venezuelan leader was indicted recently on U.S. drug trafficking charges:
White House extends immigration strictures
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is extending a ban on green cards issued outside the United States until the end of the year and adding many temporary work visas to the freeze, including those used heavily by technology companies and multinational corporations.
A senior administration official who spoke to reporters Monday on condition of anonymity says the ban will stay in effect until the end of this year in an effort to free up jobs in an economy hammered by the coronavirus.
The administration estimates the measures will free up to 525,000 jobs for Americans.
Serbian president gets a major electoral win
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Monday called for swift resumption of European Union-mediated talks on Kosovo after strengthening his hold on power at home in an overwhelming election victory for his governing right-wing party.
A preliminary official vote count of Sunday’s parliamentary election in Serbia showed that Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party won around 61% of the vote, followed by his ally, the Socialists, with around 10%. Election officials said turnout was 50.32%.
There was a partial boycott of the vote by the main opposition parties, who said Vucic unfairly dominated the state-run media, That helped allow for Vucic’s Progressives to control about 190 seats in the 250-member assembly. Vucic declared the party’s victory historic.
Cruz trial is delayed indefinitely in Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The death penalty trial of the man charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school is off indefinitely because of restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak, a judge said Monday.
Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said in a hearing held remotely that it’s not even clear when the courthouse will reopen to the public. It has been closed since March 16 to everyone but essential personnel.
“We have to take it one day at a time, quite frankly,” Scherer said. “We’re not there yet. When we are, I don’t know.”
Nikolas Cruz, 21, is charged with fatally shooting 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. His lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors are proceeding with a trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.