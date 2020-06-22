Will the Trump campaign “back down”? The family of late rocker Tom Petty says a legal notice has been filed after his song “I Won’t Back Down” was played prominently at the Trump rally Saturday in Tulsa, Okla.
“Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” said a statement on Twitter signed Saturday by Petty’s daughters Adria and Annakim, his widow, Dana, and ex-wife Jane.
The Petty family is unlikely to get anywhere with the request, however, due to licensing agreements that allow campaigns to use a vast array of songs. For example, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones was also featured Saturday, years after the band gave up trying to get the campaign to stop playing it.
In America, Mick Jagger said in 2016, “If you’re in a public place like Madison Square Garden … you can play any music you want and you can’t be stopped.”
Neither the president nor his campaign has addressed the issue on their social media accounts.
***
Filmmaker Joel Schumacher, the director of Hollywood hits like “The Lost Boys,” “A Time to Kill,” “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Batman and Robin” and more, died Monday in New York, according to his publicist.
Schumacher, 80, died in New York after a yearlong cancer battle, the representative announced.
Schumacher, known for his stylistic flair and eye for talent, gave big roles to future superstars like Julia Roberts, Kiefer Sutherland, Matthew McConaughey, Phillip Seymour Hoffman and others.
He was also an in-demand music video director, including the video for “Kiss From A Rose” by Seal, which appeared on the soundtrack for “Batman Forever,” which Schumacher also directed.
Schumacher’s other films include “Flatliners,” “8mm,” “Falling Down,” “The Phantom of the Opera.” More recently, he directed two episodes of the Netflix series “House of Cards.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.