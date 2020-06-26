Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.
The rap superstar will design adult and kids’ clothing that will be sold at Gap’s stores next year. Yeezy is best known for pricey sneakers that sell out online quickly. But Yeezy footwear, made with sneaker company Adidas, won’t be sold at Gap stores.
San Francisco-based Gap Inc., whose sales are dwindling, hopes the deal will keep it relevant with shoppers. For Yeezy, being in more than 1,100 stores worldwide could get the brand in front of more people.
West has a history with Gap. He worked at one of its stores in Chicago as a teenager. And he told Vanity Fair magazine back in 2015 that he wanted to be creative director of the brand.
As part of the deal announced Friday, Yeezy will get royalties and possibly Gap stock if the line sells well.
***
With reported cases of the coronavirus surging, Warner Bros. has postponed the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” further delaying Hollywood’s summer kickoff.
The sci-fi thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson will move from July 31 to Aug. 12, a Wednesday.
The studio had planned to re-release Nolan’s 2010 blockbuster “Inception” in early July as a way to lead in to “Tenet.” “Inception” will now open on July 31.
***
Blaine Kern Sr., a float builder who was often credited with helping expand New Orleans’ Mardi Gras celebration into a giant event known worldwide, died Thursday.
News outlets reported that Kern, known as “Mr. Mardi Gras” for his decades of work that helped boost the city’s Carnival season, was 93.
Kern’s wife, Holly Kern, told WWL-TV that her husband was an amazing guy. “So generous, so kind. He had a love for life and a zest for life that I’ve never seen before,” she said. He developed an infection after a fall and died at home, she said.
